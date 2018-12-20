JANESVILLE

The Janesville Transit System and other city facilities will adjust their schedules for the holidays starting Monday, Dec. 24, according to the city's website.

City buses will run until 6:15 p.m. Monday. Night service will not be provided. Buses will not operate Tuesday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Jan. 1.

Extra service routes will not operate from Monday through Jan. 1 because schools are closed for winter break. Regular transit schedules will resume Jan. 2.

City facilities such as City Hall, the water and wastewater utility offices, City Services Center, fire and police administration, Oak Hill Cemetery office, Janesville Senior Center and Hedberg Public Library will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Jan. 1, according to the website.

For more information about bus schedules, call 608-755-3150. For more information on city holiday hours, visit www.ci.janesville.wi.us.

