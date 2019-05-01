JANESVILLE

St. Patrick's Catholic Church will hold a Cinco de Mayo celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in the school parking lot and gym, 305 Lincoln St.

Residents can enjoy authentic Mexican food for a small fee, including tostadas, tacos and nachos, along with live music by Frank & Co. from 6 to 10 p.m. and basket raffles in the gym.

The event will be held rain or shine.