JANESVILLE

Waking up on Christmas morning might have felt a little different this year than in years past.

Green grass took the place of snow this year, and the high temperature was the second highest since The Gazette began keeping records.

But at St. William Catholic Church in Janesville, there was still plenty of Christmas spirit to go around as ECHO hosted its annual Christmas dinner.

“We do this event every year because we want people to have a place to go," ECHO Assistant Director Jessica Locher said. "Especially if they don’t have family in town, we want people to have a fun, entertaining experience because no one should be alone on Christmas Day.”

Last year, volunteers served 850 meals, Locher said. Meals are free and can be received in person or by delivery. Toys and cookies are available for children.

The high of 57 degrees was just one off The Gazette record of 58 set in 1982. Despite that, Santa was still able to attend the dinner. Locher said the nice weather might have allowed more people to attend in person.

“I think it (warmer weather) will get people to come out of their house. The cold sometimes can keep a lot of our elderly and disabled visitors at home, so I think it can help get them to come out and enjoy the meal when normally we deliver food to them,” she said.

Tonya Briggs used to come to the meal with her mother and father, who both worked at ECHO. She estimated the family has been to the last 15 ECHO Christmas dinners.

Briggs said the family has continued to attend the meals even after her father’s death. Each year Briggs; her mom, Dee Hansen; and Briggs’ sister come to the Christmas dinner.

“We like to keep the tradition going and bring Mom with every year,” Briggs said.

The dinner has become a tradition for some volunteers, too. Locher estimated 100 people signed up to help Wednesday.

Mark Naatz volunteers at the dinner every year with his wife and her two kids.

He said meeting people is his favorite part of volunteering, and the Janesville resident said being with his family and helping others is what brings him back each year.

“We just love to come here and help the people that need help,” Naatz said.

Gary Jacobson helps set up the event. A member of the church, he has been volunteering at the dinner with his wife for a long time.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “My wife and I enjoy doing this. It’s for the community, and we like to serve the people. We just hope everyone has a merry Christmas.”

Nancy Hansen-Bennett, ECHO board president, said the event is her favorite every year. Although the weather and green grass outside might not have given off a Christmas feel, Hansen-Bennett said the dinner did exactly that.

“It’s a community getting together with love, celebrating the birth of Christ,” she said.