JANESVILLE
Technically speaking, it might not be a "white Christmas" on Tuesday in the Janesville area, although meteorologists do expect some snow to fall Christmas Day—and perhaps 1 inch to 1½ inches could accumulate.
Aidan Kuroski, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Sullivan, said odds are good for clear travel throughout southern Wisconsin on Monday, Christmas Eve.
After that, a white Christmas comes down to timing—and hairsplitting over what does or does not constitute a snowfall that sufficiently whitens Christmas Day.
“I guess if you look at sort of the standard definition of a white Christmas, it’s an inch of snow (on the ground) by 6 a.m. on Christmas morning,” Kuroski said.
Kuroski said it's not clear exactly when snow could begin falling. However, he said a low-pressure system expected to move through the area later Christmas Eve and through Christmas Day is “pretty locked in.”
He said National Weather Service models show snowflakes likely will begin falling in southern Wisconsin sometime after midnight Tuesday, with a likelihood of snow through the morning.
Chances for snow improve from 30 percent in the early hours Tuesday to 60 percent later in the morning as temperatures rise toward the low 30s.
Kuroski said rain likely won’t start until later in the day, if at all. By then, rainfall won't put much of a dent in any new snow accumulation.
As of Sunday night, Kuroski wasn’t sure how much snow could come early Christmas Day.
But he said it’s likely that “typical” December snowflakes—not light flakes, not heavy flakes—will be falling by the time people are going about their holiday business on Christmas morning.
A ruler or yardstick will have to determine whether the result constitutes a “white Christmas."
"If it’s less than an inch on Christmas at 6 a.m., in that case, it wouldn’t meet the technical definition of a white Christmas," Kurowski said. “But the likelihood of snowflakes in the air is pretty good.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse