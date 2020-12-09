JANESVILLE
Judy Olson was euphoric when she became a grandmother this year—twice.
Until then, her four children had produced a grand total of one grandchild, and that was 22 years ago.
At the same time, Olson was feeling the need to do something. She is not the kind of person who can sit for long, despite her diabetes, heart condition, arthritic joints and need to stay home because of COVID-19.
So Olson and her boyfriend, Bob Cagney, built a playhouse for the girls, even though it’ll be some time before they’ll be able appreciate it.
“It was something to do because I was bored out of my mind,” she said.
Then it hit her: The playhouse could be Clark Griswold’s house in a Christmas display.
Griswold is the character played by Chevy Chase in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” one of Olson’s favorite movies.
Before Olson’s husband, Jeff, died eight years ago, the family would exchange gifts every Christmas Eve and watch the movie, along with “A Christmas Story.”
Olson memorialized “A Christmas Story” last year with her front-yard re-creation of the movie’s classic tongue-frozen-to-the-flagpole scene.
One movie is quirky-ridiculous, and the other’s humor draws from 1960s nostalgia. Both hit Olson right in the funny bone.
“We’re a very sarcastically funny family,” Olson said. “If there’s a joke to be said, it’s told. If somebody says something, somebody always has a smart-alec remark.”
The flagpole scene is back this year at the duplex on the northwest corner of Milwaukee Street and Pontiac Drive, along with the Griswold house.
In the movie, the decorations use so much electricity that they cause power outages across the city.
In Olson’s version, 3,650 tiny lights blanket the 6-by-8-foot house.
She created half-sized humans with wood frames topped by foam mannequin heads that she painted. There’s Clark holding his snow saucer and Cousin Eddie dumping sewage.
Inside the house, Olson re-created the image of a cat burned into the carpet after it bites into the Christmas tree light cord.
Motorists have been waving and shouting appreciative comments at the busy intersection every time she is in the yard, said Olson, who seems glad to be able to promote her yuletide favorites.
“You can’t go through life and not watch these two movies,” she said.
Olson’s father built a Santa’s workshop with mechanical elves that pounded a hammer, painted and sawed, as part of a Christmas display in their yard near Lake Koshkonong in the 1980s. That display made it into the pages of The Gazette.
She remembers helping her father put up the display every year, which reminded her:
“Like Clark tells his dad, ‘I learned everything about exterior illumination from you.’”
Olson’s daughter is making her a sign with that quote.
Olson’s parents, Bill and Marge Pulcine, both died this year.
“We’ve had an icky year,” she said, a feeling to which many can relate.
“If I’m not laughing, I’m crying,” she said later. “The more we can laugh, the better life is.”
Olson is not done with her yard displays. She is building a scene with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.
And she continues to count more joys in her life. Her oldest granddaughter is expecting a baby in 2021.