Some local voters will have two choices in Tuesday’s primary elections. Some will have only one.
Voters in about half of Rock County and most of Walworth County will be able to vote in the Democratic primary in the 1st Congressional District.
Two attorneys from the eastern side of the district, Josh Pade and Roger Polack, are vying for the chance to take on incumbent Republican Rep. Bryan Steil on Nov. 3.
Pade and Polack have little political track record, although Pade ran for governor in 2018.
The western side of Rock County and Beloit are in the 2nd Congressional District, where incumbent Democrat Mark Pocan faces no opposition.
All Rock County voters will be able to choose between the two Democrats running for county clerk: challenger Yuri Rashkin, a county board member, and incumbent Lisa Tollefson.
The clerk race got interesting and more partisan that is normal for such a race when the chairman of the Rock County Republican Party, Jay Mielke, suggested Republicans might want to vote for Tollefson, and Tollefson’s husband, without her knowledge, suggested conservatives would prefer his wife and called Rashkin a socialist.
Rashkin calls himself a proud Democrat and says he is not a socialist.
Wisconsin allows anyone to vote in a partisan primary, no matter what party the person might belong to, although voters may not vote in more than one party’s primary per election.
The clerk candidates themselves have not taken partisan positions in the race, focusing mostly on skills and competence to administer the office.
Rules and tips for Tuesday’s vote:
- Turnout is expected to be low, and it’s likely that most people will have voted absentee before the polls open, so voters who go to the polls should expect little or no waiting.
- Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. statewide.
- Those not registered to vote or who need to change their addresses can do so at the polls with ID and proof of residence. They can check their registration status, see a copy of their ballots and find their polling places online at myvote.wi.gov.
- An approved photo ID is required, such as a driver's license, passport or student ID card. See all the rules at bringit.wi.gov or call 1-866-VOTE-WIS (868-3947).
- Masks are encouraged but not required. Voters might be asked to keep their distance from one another.
Curbside voting is available; check with your municipal clerk. Janesville will have a phone number posted outside the polls that voters can call for curbside service.
- Janesville, Beloit and the town of Beloit have consolidated their polling places.
Janesville will use the same four polling places as in April:
- Janesville voters who once voted at New Life Assembly of God, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Mark Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church or Blain Supply will vote at the old Sears store in the Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave.
- Those who once voted at the Rock County Job Center, Mount Calvary Church or Faith Lutheran Church will vote at the job center, 1900 Center Ave.
- Those who vote at Hedberg Public Library or Janesville City Hall will continue to do so.
Tollefson anticipates her office will post its first election numbers online around 8:30 p.m.