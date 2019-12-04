JANESVILLE

Chipotle will host a KANDU “Cause An Effect” fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 3515 Milton Ave., suite 105.

During that time, Chipotle will donate 33% of a customer’s purchase to KANDU upon request. Customers must mention KANDU to the cashier in order to donate.

Those who also attended the Texas Roadhouse fundraiser Nov. 26 will be entered to win two tickets to KANDU’s Fish Fry & More in March.

KANDU is a nonprofit organization that provides and promotes opportunities in the community for people with disabilities.