JVG_230303_MUSEUM01

The Children’s Museum of Rock County provided this preliminary, conceptual rendering of its proposed facility at 100 W. Milwaukee St. in Janesville. The group said Thursday the former First National Bank building at that address will be the future permanent home for the museum. The building’s final design is still subject to change.

 Image courtesy Angus-Young Associates

JANESVILLE — The Children’s Museum of Rock County says it’s chosen a permanent future location in downtown Janesville and has begun a capital campaign to raise funds to move forward.

Envisioned is an up to 25,000-square-foot children’s museum inside a historic downtown space, the former First National Bank building at 100 W. Milwaukee St., the organization announced Thursday.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you