JANESVILLE
The Children's Museum of Rock County and other community organizations will kick off a "Rock the Solar System" campaign, which includes a two-week scavenger hunt, on Saturday.
The children's museum—a nonprofit that aims to eventually have a physical presence in the county—has partnered with the Janesville Art League, Arrowhead Public Library System and Janesville's parks and recreation divisions to host the educational campaign, according to a news release.
The campaign runs through Feb. 27 and features several socially-distanced science events and activities for families.
The two-week scavenger hunt kicks off Saturday and runs through Feb. 13. Participants can travel the solar system, from the sun to Pluto, to win prizes. Clues to the planets' locations and directions will be posted on the Children's Museum of Rock County's Facebook page.
Free activity packets will be available for different age groups at Arrowhead library system locations. A story walk also is being planned on the pedestrian bridge in downtown Janesville.
For more information about the campaign, visit kidsatplayrc.com and the museum's Facebook page.