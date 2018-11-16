The Children’s Christmas Benefit is asking for referrals to help Rock County families in rural communities.
The organization delivers food and gifts to families in need typically not served by other charities and organizations. Donations are anonymous and confidential.
Referrals will be accepted until Saturday, Dec. 1, to ensure there is enough time for filling gift orders.
To make a referral, contact Brian Knudson at 608-897-6762 or email childrenschristmasbenefit@yahoo.com.
