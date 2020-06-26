JANESVILLE
Police and fire officials searched until after 2 a.m. Friday for a missing child in the Rock River in Janesville, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said.
One child was pulled from the river by a bystander, but the other child remained missing at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Murphy said.
Police and firefighters were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. Thursday to the Rock River south of the Center Avenue bridge, according to a Rock County 911 Communications Center supervisor.
As many as six boats were in the water searching for the missing child Thursday night as far downstream as the Highway 11 bridge, Murphy said.
Janesville police, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the Janesville Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded.
Authorities used lights to illuminate the area and deployed drones as part of the search, Murphy said.
Authorities were watching the weather Friday morning and planning their next steps, Murphy said.