Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, will hold a virtual forum on children’s mental health at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
“Steil and local, state and federal panelists will bring attention to issues surrounding children’s mental health, ending the stigma, learning best practices, and understanding COVID-19’s impact on children,” according to a news release.
Those interested in attending can register with this link: www.gazettextra.com/steil.
The event is limited to 75 registrants, who will receive a confirmation email containing information on how to join the event.
Among the scheduled panelists are Sonja Robinson, Janesville School District Student Services coordinator; Greg Winkler, Rock County Human Services Department deputy director; and a Mercyhealth representative.