TOWN OF BELOIT
Firefighters extinguished a garage fire caused by a chicken heat lamp Sunday night, according to a Town of Beloit Fire Department news release.
The fire was reported at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at 1832 Walters Road. When they arrived, firefighters found flames coming from inside an attached garage. The homeowner assured them no one was in the house, according to the release.
The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes. Damage to the garage, its contents and a vehicle was estimated at $50,000, according to the release.
No injuries were reported, although two cats are unaccounted for, according to the release.
Further investigation found a chicken heat lamp had caused the fire.