JANESVILLE

One of two Chicago men charged in an armed robbery, an attempted armed robbery, a shooting and a home invasion pleaded guilty Wednesday to reduced charges.

Keonte A. Howard, 26, and Keshawn C. Falls, 18, are charged in connection with the April 1, 2018, armed robbery and shooting of Gordon A. Juerjens, 34, of Beloit, and an April 8, 2018, attempted armed robbery and home invasion.

In both cases, the suspects were stealing or attempting to steal large amounts of marijuana and money, according to court records.

Also arrested in the attempted armed robbery was Amari D. Edwards, 19, and an unidentified 13-year-old suspect. Edwards pleaded guilty to a charge of party to armed robbery and was sentenced to two years in prison with eight years of post-release supervision.

In court Wednesday, Howard pleaded guilty to party to first-degree reckless injury and armed robbery. As part of the agreement, a charge of party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide was reduced to reckless injury. Dismissed were charges of armed burglary, armed robbery, party to first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed and possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, Assistant District Attorney Jodi Dabson-Bollendorf said.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors will recommend no more than 13 years imprisonment and 15 years post-release supervision.

Howard is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 22. Falls will appear for a final pretrial hearing Friday, Sept. 13.