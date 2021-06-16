ROCKTON, Ill
The 200 Chemtool employees out of work after Monday’s industrial fire at the town of Rockton plant will continue to receive full pay and benefits amid the ongoing emergency response, according to a representative for the plant’s parent company Lubrizol.
Vice President of Operations Bill Snyder apologized for Monday’s fire but stopped short of disclosing details about the fire’s possible cause.
“We are heartbroken by what’s happened and its impact on the community,” he added. “One of these is too many. We do absolutely everything we can to be good neighbors in the communities in which we operate.”
Employees are also being offered counseling services, Snyder said.
“We are going to continue to support our employees and the community,” he said.
Snyder declined to comment on the plant’s fire suppression system, which he says was installed in 2008. He said the company had made multimillion dollar investments at the Chemtool site since purchasing the facility in 2012.
Lubrizol operates 60 chemical plants worldwide. Before the fire, Chemtool was the largest manufacturer of grease in the United States.
A similar fire was reported at a Lubrizol plant in France in September 2019. A cause of that fire remains unknown. That blaze produced a similarly large plume of black smoke that reached more than 12 miles high and resulted in a 1,600-foot exclusion zone. No injuries were reported in that fire.