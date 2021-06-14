ROCKTON - Firefighters are battling an active fire at Chemtool, 1165 Prairie Hill Road in Rockton, IL. The Rockton Fire Department was called out at 7 a.m. this morning and all area fire departments have been called in to assist, according to information from the Rockton Fire Department.

As of 8:25 a.m. it hadn’t spread to any surrounding structures.

Rockton Fire has ordered a mandatory evacuation for the area south of Chemtool. The notice affects all residents and businesses south of Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road. Traffic is advised to avoid the area, according to Nixle alert from the Rockton Police Department.

Smoke from the fire could be seen as far north as Milton.

The Beloit Daily News is on scene and will be updating this report. As of press time, Taylor Company was being evacuated.