ROCKTON — An investigation of the Chemtool fire has determined the cause of the huge industrial fire was accidental, according to a Friday afternoon press release from Rockton Fire Protection District.
On the morning of the fire — shortly before firefighters were dispatched at 7 a.m. on June 14 to Chemtool, 1165 Prairie Hill Road for the report of a fire — workers had been replacing insulation on an elevated heat transfer piping network that was part of the site’s system for heating certain vessels used in the manufacturing of lubricating greases. The network of piping carried heated mineral oil.
That morning, an employee of an outside contractor performing the insulation replacement project was working in the area of the fire's origin. The worker was using a scissor lift to access the elevated heat transfer piping network.
Shortly before 7 a.m. while the employee of the outside contractor was working in the area, a release occurred from the elevated piping. An unknown amount of mineral oil immediately began falling and pooling on the floor in the area of origin.
Chemtool operators promptly detected the release and shut down the boiler. They were in the process of placing containment booms, as well as de-pressuring the heat transfer piping network, when the fire ignited.
“At the present time, the most credible scenario is that the scissor lift struck a valve or other piece of piping with sufficient mechanical force to cause the release of mineral oil. The investigation has not yet determined the source of ignition,” the press release stated. Fire suppression efforts on the Chemtool fire site have been completed, according to a post on the Rockton Fire Protection District Facebook page on Thursday.
Fire suppression team members will remain on the site until Sunday to monitor for any flare-ups.
While the fire was active, the site was closed to investigators. The U.S. Chemical Safety Hazard Investigation Board has dispatched investigators to the Chemtool site and they have consulted with local and federal agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
