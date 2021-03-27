BELOIT
A lifelong adventurer, 16-year-old Raven Regenold has made it her mission to learn all she can while helping others.
In doing so, she has made local history.
Last month, Regenold became the first female Eagle Scout from Rock County and one of only four in the Glacier’s Edge Council Boy Scouts of America, which supports programs in 16 counties in southcentral Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
The Boy Scouts of America celebrated the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts during a virtual event in February. Nearly 1,000 young women took their place in history after collectively earning more than 30,000 merit badges and providing 130,000 hours of community service.
On average, about 6% of Scouts attain Scouting’s highest rank, which requires them to take on leadership roles, earn a minimum of 21 merit badges and complete a community service project, according to the organization.
“Everything I’ve done in this program has been meaningful," Regenold said. "It definitely helped me learn and grow as a person. There’s always something for you to do in the program. Even if you don’t like something, you can always try it.”
Regenold had been a Girl Scout since age 5, but when the Boy Scouts of America began allowing girls to join in February 2019, she signed up with Troop 7417 in Milton. Her older brother, Orion, had been a Cub Scout and Boy Scout and, at 17, is also an Eagle Scout.
When the Boy Scouts initially started letting girls in, Regenold said she experienced some pushback and skepticism.
Over time, however, she felt increasingly more encouragement.
Regenold's father, Thad Regenold, said the family tried to find a Boy Scout troop for girls in Beloit, but none existed. They thought about starting their own troop, but they didn’t have enough girls. Then they found Boy Scout Troop 417, which had a companion troop for girls, Troop 7417. Both are sponsored by Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church.
Thad was familiar with Troop 417 and longtime Milton volunteers Bill and Tammy Whitford.
Thad said the Milton group was accepting of the two families from Beloit. Troop 7417 currently has eight members from Beloit and Milton.
Melinda Dull, Scoutmaster for Troop 7417 for the first year, said Regenold has always been a natural leader.
“I’m not surprised that she made Eagle rank,” Dull said. “It was a matter of when, not if. She has always stepped up to lead the other girls and showed lots of initiative getting the troop organized. I’m so very proud of her. Watch out world—she is going places!”
For her service project, Regenold focused on Beloit's Big Hill Park, creating a cluster of hammocks that Boy Scouts can use in the future. The project was sponsored by Alliant Energy and Beloit Parks & Leisure Services.
Last summer, she hiked a total of 100 miles and bicycled another 200 miles in multiple excursions. Part of the effort involved a backpacking trip in southeastern Wisconsin around the Kettle Moraine State Forest.
“I definitely learned you do need breaks, especially if you’re backpacking in the summer. You have to make sure you’re prepared,” she said.
Focusing on outdoor activities has been an important outlet for Regenold during the pandemic. She’s earned 43 merit badges and is looking forward to earning more badges for welding, reading and journaling.
After earning each badge, Scouts are asked to write a reflection letter about the experience and brainstorm three careers that would use their new skill.
Regenold plans to pursue a career in pathology or become a doctor because she enjoys laboratory work and health care. Her father and her aunt Jodi Regenold Neubauer are both nurses.
Regenold encourages girls to consider joining the Boy Scouts to learn new skills and discover their passions.
“When you’re little and you’re growing up into this program, it’s really nice to know that you have this family,” she said. “They want to take every moment they can to get you to be what you want to be.”