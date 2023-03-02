JANESVILLE — Two people who robbed a home Saturday, after finding its occupant dead there, have been charged in court.
Al Atkins and Timothy Tustin were charged Tuesday in Rock County Circuit Court with burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime and theft of movable property as a party to a crime.
Tustin was also charged with manufacturing and delivering cocaine and several counts of felony bail jumping.
A third person, Tricia Moen, was released with an April court date.
The three were arrested Saturday for allegedly looting the Janesville home of an acquaintance they’d discovered dead.
According to a Janesville police report, one of the three discovered the body around 1 a.m. Saturday at the home in the 1400 block of Center Avenue.
“Instead of reporting it to the police or paramedics, the acquaintance beckoned others to the residence,” where they allegedly stole several items including a shotgun, jewelry and 2 televisions.
About 2 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the Center Avenue home for a report of a deceased person.
Janesville police department detectives and the department’s Street Crimes Unit continued to investigate and around 8:30 p.m. Saturday executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Linn Street, on a report of stolen property. Several items were recovered.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation and some property still hasn’t been recovered, police said. Police also believe others may have been involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 1-608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 1-608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636 or submit a tip on their smartphone using the P3 app. Callers can remain anonymous.
