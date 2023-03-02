01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
JANESVILLE — Two people who robbed a home Saturday, after finding its occupant dead there, have been charged in court.

Al Atkins and Timothy Tustin were charged Tuesday in Rock County Circuit Court with burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime and theft of movable property as a party to a crime.

