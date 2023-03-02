JANESVILLE -- A 37-year-old Janesville man was charged with multiple offenses in Rock County Circuit Court on Thursday, after leading Janesville police on a high-speed car chase early Thursday morning.
Shannon Patterson was charged Thursday with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with a license revoked due to drug or alcohol-related issues.
Patterson is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Tuesday, March 7.
According to a Janesville Police Department release, officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Tripp Road and Kellie Court in Janesville around 12:35 a.m. Thursday.
The 37-year-old female driver told police a false name for her passenger, the release said. She then stepped out of the vehicle and the passenger, later identified as Patterson, moved into the driver’s seat and sped off, fleeing from officers.
According to police, Patterson drove into a ditch at the intersection of South Hayner Road and Rockport Road. He then got out of the vehicle and started to run. He was taken into custody in a field to the northwest of South Hayner Road and Rockport Road, received medical treatment and then was booked into the Rock County Jail.
Patterson is currently on probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. According to the police department release, he has a history of violent crime convictions that include: aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm and resisting/obstructing an officer causing substantial bodily harm.
