JANESVILLE -- A 37-year-old Janesville man was charged with multiple offenses in Rock County Circuit Court on Thursday, after leading Janesville police on a high-speed car chase early Thursday morning.

Shannon Patterson was charged Thursday with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with a license revoked due to drug or alcohol-related issues.

