JANESVILLE

Members of the Janesville, Beloit and Milton chambers of commerce interested in running for public office are invited to a training session Tuesday.

According to a news release from the chambers, participants will learn from local and state leaders with decades of political experience:

About government and what is expected of elected officials.

Technical details of running a successful campaign.

How to develop a winning campaign strategy through media relations, connecting with voters and designing effective campaign materials.

Campaign 101 is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Club, 1417 W. Airport Road. It is open to members of Forward Janesville, Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce and Milton Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information or to register, call Dan Cunningham at 608-346-2313.