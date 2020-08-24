JANESVILLE
The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau issued a call for chalk artists to compete in the 2020 Art Infusion chalk drawing competition Sept. 5 and 6 at downtown Janesville locations.
Drawing will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6.
Local chalk artists can compete in two age categories: 17 and younger or 18 and older. Four spots will be reserved for the younger category and eight for adults. A waiting list will be offered in case of cancellations.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three winners in each category. Award winners will be announced at noon Wednesday, Sept. 9, on the Art Infusion Facebook page.
Artwork will be spread throughout Janesville at reserved spots in Traxler Park, Rotary Botanical Gardens, Cobblestone Hotel and the Rock County Historical Society. Spectators are required to wear masks, and artists will need to wear masks if more than five spectators are watching.
Artists also will need to sign a release waiver to participate.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. and costs $10 per person. Fees must be paid before drawing begins Saturday and Sunday.
Artists will receive a box of chalk pastels, sponge and glove. Additional chalk will be sold at $10 per box, and a swap box will be located at the registration table.
A drive-thru chalk pickup station will be at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St.
To register for a spot, call the visitors bureau at 608-289-6091 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email marketing@janesvillecvb.com.