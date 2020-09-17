JANESVILLE
In his last letter home to his mother, Donald W. Downing called Vietnam another Hawaii because of its tropical beauty.
He also confided that night flying was a new experience for him.
On Sept. 7, 1967, Downing was a bombardier/navigator aboard an F-4C Phantom jet that was on a reconnaissance mission over North Vietnam.
About 10 miles north of Vinh Linh City, his plane crashed.
Downing’s letter arrived in Janesville a day after the deadly mission against enemy targets.
The family never heard from him again, and the U.S. government classified him as “missing in action.”
Today, Downing is among those recognized at the annual POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony conducted by the Janesville Patriotic Society.
Tom Stehura of the group said Friday’s event at Veterans Plaza in Janesville’s Traxler Park will highlight Downing.
He hopes more people than usual will attend because of Downing’s Janesville connection.
“It’s important that we remember these men and women who are not back yet,” Stehura said. “They all went off to war and for whatever reason, disappeared.”
Last year, he made 50 programs and took 28 home with him.
“This year, I’m just hoping that because we are talking about a Janesville man, I will get 100 people to show up,” Stehura said.
He called the 40 Wisconsin POW/MIA veterans more than a list of names. They are people who were loved and missed greatly when they did not return.
Of Downing, Stehura said:
“Here we have a man who graduated from Janesville High School, joined the Air Force to fly F-4C Phantom jets, and we never heard another word from him or about him after he went missing. Normally in a combat death, there’s a body and they ship it home. There’s a funeral, and there’s some closure. I can’t imagine how the family feels.”
In Friday’s program, he wrote: “Whether Cpt. Downing, on Sept. 5, 1967, survived to be captured is not known. Whether he is among those believed to be still alive today is uncertain. What cannot be questioned, however, is that America has a moral and legal obligation to secure the freedom of those who may still be illegally held by the communist governments of Southeast Asia. It’s time we brought our man home to Janesville.”
Janesville High graduate
Downing was born March 17, 1934, and he was among 305 graduates of Janesville High School in June 1952.
“A number of our classmates served in the service,” said Terry Stewart, a member of Downing’s class. “To the best of my knowledge, Don is the only one of us who gave his life for his country.”
Downing loved baseball, was involved in boxing and, after graduation, tried out for a minor league baseball team.
But the athletic young man also had a passion for flying and had his own Piper Cub airplane before entering basic training in 1953.
Two years later, he completed his pilot’s instruction and was on his way to being a career man in the U.S. Air Force.
Married and the father of four young children, Downing volunteered for a tour of duty in Vietnam, arriving at age 33, to serve with the 557th Tactical Fighter Squadron.
At the time, he already had served 16 years in the Air Force.
Before going to Vietnam, he came home to Janesville on leave. His brother, Charlie, shared a story about the visit in a Gazette interview in 2000.
Donald saw a handmade knife that Charlie had received from a friend while serving in Korea.
Donald asked for the knife as a good luck piece.
Charlie gave it to him, no questions asked.
That was the last time he saw his brother.
Fateful mission
Downing took off on his final mission in a flight of two F-4C aircraft, and both crashed.
In the years after Downing was listed as MIA, the Air Force promoted him to the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Downing is on the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
A granddaughter left him an online remembrance message in 2016:
It reads: “I’m now a United States Seabee in the world’s greatest Navy. I’m deployed right now. And I know you are watching over me. … I love you though we never met. … You are not forgotten.”
Downing has a headstone in his memory at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville.
His body never came home.
“We as veterans want to know what happened to him and the others,” Stehura said. “Why can’t the Vietnamese tell us? Why can’t the U.S. government work harder to tell us? This is 53 years ago, and we still don’t know what happened to him.”
Anna Marie Lux is a human interest columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.