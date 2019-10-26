MILTON

Angie Bolson believes the Parker YMCA will “definitely” get a swimming pool someday.

Bolson has been Northern Rock County YMCA CEO since August, replacing Tom Den Boer, who resigned during an investigation.

“We have a lot of work that we can and should be doing to serve this community differently,” Bolson said.

The Milton School District is expected to finish a new, eight-lane swimming pool by 2021. Will there be a swimming pool at the Parker YMCA?

“I’ve been asked that a lot,” Bolson said.

The Parker YMCA was designed for the addition of a pool, and the land is available.

At the Janesville Y, programs such as Silver Sneakers and others with discounts for members 65 and older are doing well with pool programming.

Bolson said she could see the same happening in Milton.

“I think it’s something that’ll definitely be in the future,” she said. “I cannot imagine it not being part of the strategic plan in some way, shape or form as we move forward.”

But, she said, brick and mortar are gifts from the community.

“We’ll have to demonstrate need and programmatically how we’re going to serve,” she said.

While there’s no fundraising campaign for a Parker YMCA swimming pool, Bolson said she would be open to a conversation with anybody who wants to donate for a pool.

“For me, it’s not a ‘no,’” she said. “I think just right now we have a lot of other priorities. I’ve pretty much laid out to our board that my priorities sit with getting the house in order over the next 12 to 18 months. Then, next is going to be building a new strategic plan.”

Yet Bolson understands members wanted to see immediate change. If they look closely, she said, they can see change already taking place.

“We went to work saying, ‘What could we do to add value now so members can start seeing traction?’” she said.

They continue to look at the programs and began offering TRX suspension training classes at no additional cost for members and introduced a new barre class.

“I’m a huge fan of group exercise classes,” she said. “I think it gets you a time on your calendar to come, and there’s something about that sense of community that encourages you.”

Another focus of Bolson’s has been what she refers to as “membership stabilization.”

“We have offered promotional rates that have been significantly discounted off our regular rates,” she said.

The latest promotion that has been mailed out is closer to the true cost of membership to sustain operations, she said.

“We’ve also been pretty forward-facing with what our regular standard rates are,” she said.

The standard membership rates have not increased in more than a decade, Bolson said.

“My intention is to move away from the frequency of membership promotions since it devalues the member that is paying full price. We have a lot of work to do investing in our operation and mainly in our staff,” she said.

Many staff members are paid minimum wage, and full-time employees are not offered health insurance.

Bolson is working to change that.

In February, Bolson said she worked on more consistent staff scheduling.

“We’ve done a lot of work tweaking task lists and making sure we’re more purposeful about not just spot cleaning but deep cleaning,” she said.

She held a staff rally to help motivate staff members.

“My goal is really to shift staff culture here to serve our members differently.”