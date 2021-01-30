JANESVILLE
A lighted dome structure meant to be the centerpiece of a nonprofit event was found in shambles in the yard of a house on Centerway, and the home owners told event organizers they do not know how it got there.
Organizers are working with Janesville police to find out who took the dome and how it landed in the yard at home on the 400 block of Centerway, said Macy McBeth-Ryan, board member for the Children’s Museum of Rock County.
A lighted dome display meant to represent the sun was stolen from downtown Janesville sometime after it was erected at 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
A full license plate attached to part of the bumper of a vehicle was found with the shattered dome in the yard, McBeth-Ryan said.
The license plate is a Wisconsin truck license plate. The Gazette has chosen not to publish the license plate number until police can confirm it belongs to a suspect vehicle.
McBeth-Ryan said the location and truck plate corroborates information the organization received from the community, that several males were seen dragging the dome on Centerway near Papa John’s around 11 p.m. Friday.
Marks in the snow where the dome sat downtown indicate the dome was dragged away, McBeth-Ryan said.
The news of the stolen dome was unfortunate because the event was meant to be a free and interactive activity that families could do safely during the pandemic, while most things have been shut down or cancelled, Claire Gray, children’s museum president, said.
All other planets installed across Rock County for the two-week scavenger hunt event are OK, Gray said.
“We wanted to provide light and inspiration to the community for children and families,” McBeth-Ryan said. “It’s sad people can’t enjoy this, our kids deserve better. But we will persevere.”
The dome was valued at more than $2,000, according to the news release from Janesville police.
Police are investigating the incident and encourage anyone with information to call Rock County dispatch at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.
Those with information can avoid police involvement and report information right to the Children Museum of Rock County's Facebook page, if they wish, according to the release.
The Janesville Art League has volunteered to construct a new sun for the event, one made from wood that will be staked into the ground to prevent theft, McBeth-Ryan said.
McBeth-Ryan and two others spent seven hours Friday putting together the lighted dome, she said.
Funding for materials and access to electricity were donated by community sponsors SHINE Medical Technologies, Mercyhealth and Westpahl and Company, McBeth-Ryan said.
The sun was part of a solar system scavenger hunt, with planets scattered around Rock County to scale of the actual solar system, Gray said.
The idea came from organizers having conversations about perspective during the coronavirus pandemic, Gray said.
The last year has felt like a long time for most people, Gray said, but it is merely a blip in human and geological history, Gray said.
Scaling the solar system to Rock County, a feat that took a lot of simple math, helps create perspective of the larger universe around us, Gray said.
The goal of the event is to promote community outreach and joy for families that are looking for fun, Gray said.
The children's museum is not yet physically a museum, but organizers hope that will change within the next couple years.
The idea of a children's museum in Rock County-- a place for kids to learn through play-- has been toyed with since 2006 and was halted by the Great Recession and closure of the General Motors Assembly Plant.
But a group of volunteer board members have picked up the project and are hoping to use events like the solar system event to create buzz and awareness in preparation of an eventual capital campaign to build physical space, Gray said.
The organization has space reserved in Uptown Janesville for a starter location. The pandemic put construction of the space on hold, Gray said.
Now organizers are considering whether it is worth pouring resources into the mall space or rather to use those resources to forge straight ahead to the large museum space.
The museum's board of directors announced in November the organization was considering pursuing the 21,000-square-foot former First National Bank building at 100 W. Milwaukee St. for its permanent museum space.
Gray said conversations about the former bank are still ongoing.
The organization needs to continue to discuss internally what the needs and desires are for the physical space and continue to look at its options, Gray said.
As those needs are clarified, the organization will look to community leadership for support, something that existed in the early days of the museum's planning but dwindled off over time.
The goal of the museum is to fulfill community needs for educational play space for kids of all ages, Gray said.