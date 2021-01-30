JANESVILLE
A lighted dome structure designed as the centerpiece of a nonprofit children’s event was found in shambles in the yard of a house on Centerway, and the homeowners told event organizers they do not know how it got there.
Organizers are working with Janesville police to find out who took the dome and how it landed in the yard of a home in the 400 block of Centerway, said Macy McBeth-Ryan, board member for the Children’s Museum of Rock County.
The lighted dome display, which was designed to represent the sun in the museum’s “Rock the Solar System” campaign, was stolen from downtown Janesville sometime after it was erected at 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from Janesville police.
A license plate attached to part of a vehicle bumper was found with the shattered dome in the yard, McBeth-Ryan said.
The plate is licensed to a Wisconsin truck. McBeth-Ryan said police told her it belongs to a vehicle that had been in an accident and probably was picked up by the dome as it was dragged.
McBeth-Ryan said the organization received information that several males were seen dragging the dome on Centerway near Papa John’s around 11 p.m. Friday.
Marks in the snow where the dome sat downtown indicate that it was dragged away, she said.
The theft was unfortunate because the event, which kicked off Saturday, was meant to be a free, interactive activity that families could do safely during the pandemic, while most things have been shut down or canceled, said Claire Gray, children’s museum president.
Other planets installed across Rock County for the two-week scavenger hunt event are OK, Gray said.
“We wanted to provide light and inspiration to the community for children and families,” McBeth-Ryan said. “It’s sad people can’t enjoy this. Our kids deserve better. But we will persevere.”
The dome was valued at more than $2,000, according to the news release from Janesville police.
Police are investigating the incident and encourage anyone with information to call Rock County dispatch at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.
Those with information can avoid police involvement and report information to the Children's Museum of Rock County's Facebook page if they wish, according to the release.
The Janesville Art League has volunteered to construct a new sun for the event, one made from wood that will be staked into the ground to prevent theft, McBeth-Ryan said.
McBeth-Ryan said she and two other people spent seven hours Friday assembling the lighted dome.
Funding for materials and access to electricity were donated by SHINE Medical Technologies, Mercyhealth and Westpahl and Company, McBeth-Ryan said.
The sun was part of a solar system scavenger hunt, with planets scattered around Rock County to scale of the actual solar system, Gray said.
The idea was born as organizers had conversations about perspective during the pandemic, Gray said.
The last year has felt like a long time for most people, but it is merely a blip in human and geological history, Gray said.
Scaling the solar system to Rock County, a feat that took a lot of simple math, helps create perspective of the larger universe around us, Gray said.
She said the goal of the event is to promote community outreach and joy for families that are looking for fun.
The children's museum is not yet a physical museum, but organizers hope that will change within the next couple of years.
The idea of a children's museum in Rock County—a place for kids to learn through play—has bounced around since 2006 but was shelved by the Great Recession and closure of the General Motors plant.
A group of volunteer board members have picked up the idea again and are hoping to use events such as the solar system campaign to create buzz and awareness ahead of an eventual capital campaign, Gray said.
The organization has space reserved in Uptown Janesville for a starter location, but the pandemic put construction of the space on hold, Gray said.
Now organizers are considering whether it is worth pouring resources into the mall space or if they should use those resources to forge ahead on the large museum space.
The museum's board of directors announced in November the organization was considering pursuing the 21,000-square-foot former First National Bank building at 100 W. Milwaukee St. for its permanent museum space.
Gray said conversations about the former bank are ongoing.
The organization needs to continue to discuss internally what the needs and desires are for the physical space and continue to look at options, Gray said.
As those needs are clarified, the organization will look to community leadership for support, which existed in the early days of the museum's planning but has dwindled over time.
The goal of the museum is to fill the need for educational play space for kids of all ages, Gray said.