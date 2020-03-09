EVANSVILLE
When Community Development Director Jason Sergeant talks about downtown Evansville, he often compares its businesses and buildings to a puzzle with many pieces.
Sergeant said The Centennial, which recently replaced the building that housed Night Owl Food & Spirits at 19 E. Main St., is the missing piece that completes the puzzle.
A grand opening for The Centennial was held at the end of February.
The Night Owl was destroyed in a 2016 fire. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Monday the investigation into the fire remains ongoing.
“The Night Owl being there for decades, it (the building) was clearly a really important piece of the puzzle downtown. … There were neighboring businesses that sprung up just based on the Night Owl location and based on pedestrian traffic to the Night Owl,” Sergeant said.
The Night Owl’s owners tried to rebuild on the same site after the fire, but they discovered they needed more space and moved down the street.
Downtown foot traffic dropped significantly after the loss of the restaurant, Sergeant said, which made city officials realize how important that location was to residents.
“It was really quite evident that that corner just couldn’t sit empty,” he said. The former Night Owl building “needed to have something replacing it.”
The new 9,000-square-foot Centennial building has done that.
The building houses three businesses on its first floor and seven apartments in the upper two stories.
A state grant gave the city $250,000 for construction of The Centennial, which has been a focus for the community since the fire.
“Getting it rebuilt was the number one priority of the community and the businesses downtown,” Sergeant said.
The apartments are the first built downtown in the last few decades, and the housing added another dimension to the property. All but one of the apartments are occupied.
“We know there’s demand for people to live downtown,” Sergeant said.
“It takes people to make a good downtown. You can do the nice streetscape; you can try to attract some businesses. But unless you have people that think of the downtown as their home, you’re not going to see the same success.”
Sergeant said he has received only positive feedback since The Centennial was built. Residents are happy to see the long-empty space back in business.
“I’ve only heard excitement from residents,” he said. “It’s the kind of site in our downtown that just couldn’t sit empty, and there was so much community care about it that no one was going to let it sit empty.”