The 2020 Census campaign is holding recruiting events this week in Rock and Green counties, according to a news release.

Residents can learn about job opportunities connected with the 2020 Census at these informational events:

Monday, Oct. 21: 2 to 5 p.m. at Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St., Milton.

Tuesday, Oct. 22: 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Albany Village Hall, 206 N. Water St., Albany.

Friday, Oct. 25: 1 to 4 p.m. at Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville.

The Census Bureau estimates it needs to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020. The jobs are ideal for holiday or seasonal workers, students, retirees and workers in the gig economy, according to the release.

Eligible applicants will be interviewed by phone and then receive emailed instructions if they are offered jobs. Applicants must complete paperwork online and make appointments to be fingerprinted for a background check. Work will begin in spring 2020, according to the release.

Most applications will remain active throughout 2020. Residents might be considered if some positions become available at a later date, according to the release.

For an application, visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs. Pay rates for field and clerical jobs are listed at 2020census.gov/jobs/pay-and-locations.

For more information, call 855-562-2020 and select option three.