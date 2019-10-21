The 2020 Census campaign is holding recruiting information and assistance events this week in Rock and Green County, according to a news release.

Residents can learn about job opportunities and positions available for the 2020 Census at these informational events:

Monday, Oct. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St., Milton.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 206 N. Water St., Albany.

Friday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St.

The Census Bureau estimates it needs to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020. These positions are ideal for holiday or seasonal workers, students, retirees and workers in the gig economy, according to the release.

Those who are considered for the job will have a phone interview followed by emailed instructions if they are offered the position. Applicants will need to complete paperwork online and make an appointment to get fingerprinted for a background check. Work will begin in the spring of 2020, according to the news release.

Most applications will remain active throughout 2020. Residents may be considered if positions become available at a later date, according to the release.

For an application, visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs. Pay rates for field and clerical jobs are listed at 2020census.gov/jobs/pay-and-locations.

For more information, call 855-562-2020 and select option three.