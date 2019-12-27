JANESVILLE

The Rock County Job Center’s hiring fair Jan. 9 will be the first major, publicly hosted job fair of the new year.

And according to fliers the job center has circulated on social media, more than two dozen employers representing a range of local industries plan to attend.

The fair comes at a time when Rock County’s unemployment rate stands at 3.2%, according to state data. That’s historically low, and it's evidence of a continued labor shortage that has made life difficult for companies who need to hire workers.

Yet January job fairs are important for hiring agencies, in part because of a temporary influx of newly unemployed people who have been cut loose from seasonal work, such as holiday jobs at retail stores.

One agency planning to attend the job fair—the U.S. Census Bureau—said it hopes the event can help net some of the 1,200 workers still needed in Rock County to conduct the 2020 Census.

U.S. Census Bureau spokesman Bob Giblin said the bureau relies on job fairs to find qualified applicants ages 18 and older to staff thousands of temporary jobs.

And like any other company or agency that’s trying to hire, the bureau is also dealing with a labor pool that's far smaller than it was in post-recession 2010, when the last 10-year census was taken.

“During periods of fairly high unemployment, like in 2010, there are a lot more applicants," Giblin said. "Right now in Wisconsin, there is a very, very low unemployment rate. It’s tougher getting applicants right now. It’s a very challenging year for recruiting.”

The temporary census-takers the bureau hires will begin training in March, and their work in door-to-door census gathering runs from April through July.

Giblin said the Census Bureau encourages people to apply for jobs in advance of the job fairs the agency attends. Because the labor pool is so small, he said the bureau will key on people who are wrapping up seasonal jobs in retail, but there’s another demographic that's also attractive.

“Along with students, retirees and veterans, we’re keying on farming families," Giblin said. "Some of them may be kind looking for extra income to round things out.”

This time around, the bureau is offering extra incentives, including flexible hours, work assignments in Rock County and significantly higher pay than during the last census.

Across Wisconsin, temporary census-takers will be paid $17 to $24 an hour for training and for data-gathering work.

Most census-takers in Rock County will earn $18 an hour, he said.