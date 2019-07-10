JANESVILLE

The Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Society has created a GoFundMe page to raise $3,500 for a memorial bench in honor of Sherry Thurner.

Thurner was a teacher and artist who gave numerous tours of Oak Hill Cemetery. A memorial bench and stone will be donated to honor her contributions.

The bench will be made from recycled plastic milk containers and will circle a tree behind Oak Hill chapel in the cemetery.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/sherry-thurner-memorial-bench.

For more information, call fundraiser organizer Richard Snyder at 920-382-1807.