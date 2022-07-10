In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, gravestone preservation expert Jonathan Appell started brainstorming a way to keep busy. He came up with the idea for the 48 States Tour.
Appell’s gravestone restoration tour has since traveled by car to cemeteries in almost every U.S. state except Alaska and Hawaii, helping to preserve gravestones and monuments, and giving educational workshops at every stop.
On Saturday, July 9, the tour stopped at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1725 N. Washington St. in Janesville. The cemetery has about 24,000 graves, and has been operated by the city of Janesville since 2008.
The event drew people from Madison, Wausau, Sun Prairie, Portage, and even states like Michigan. Greg Belanger, of Sun Prairie, said grave preservation is something he’s long been interested in. Belanger said he’d like to visit his ancestors' graves and thought it would be interesting to know how to properly clean those.
At each cemetery, Appell first shares historical background information, and then does a walk and talk tour where the group looks at different problems with gravestones, such as leaning monuments, dangerous monuments, and levels of erosion. The presentation also touches on history and geology.
“A lot of people want to learn to safely clean gravestones and what we’re doing here is also safe on modern stones so people can use it on their grandmothers or parents’ grave,” Appell said. “Then after this, we are going to do other repairs like fix and straighten badly leaning stones, join them together so they’re stable and do representative repairs.”
Appell’s business, Atlas Restoration, is based where he lives, in Southington, Connecticut. He said he’s been grateful for the tour turnout and how participants get involved on each stop.
“You can see people are interested and they want to help, and they don’t know where to start,” he said, adding that Oak Hill Cemetery “is really challenging because it’s really big. We can only make a token effort here,” but said he hopes participants will gain the knowledge to go back to their smaller cemetery or family gravesite and do some restoration work there.
48 states
During the pandemic, “cemeteries were considered safe because they’re open spaces and they’re outside,” Appell said.
The plan was to go to 48 cemeteries in 48 days, but that became a little too ambitious of a goal. He was able to do 41 events in 49 days that year. In 2021, weather deterred his plan to do the tour again in 48 days.
“I got snowed out of Colorado in early September at 10,000 feet and then there were bad fires on the West Coast. The West Coast was canceled due to smoke and I got rained out of the three southern states,” he said.
He decided to do it on a longer timeline and is now on the homestretch. The East coast is up next for him and his “partner in crime” Alicia Williams, another gravestone preservation enthusiast with a large online following.
Williams posts videos of her cleaning gravestones on TikTok to her 2.7 million followers. She has been posting videos throughout the 48 State Tour at every stop. Williams' account is @ladytophs.
For more information on the 48 State Tour, visit 48statetour.com.