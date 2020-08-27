JANESVILLE
Five residents and 13 employees of the Cedar Crest campus have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the facility.
All staff are recovering at home, and residents are either recovering in the hospital or in the dedicated COVID-19 unit located at Cedar Crest’s Health Center, according to the release.
“We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said David Tanck, CEO, according to the release.
“We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread. We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff, and our community aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are on top of the situation. Efforts are already underway that include regular testing of Cedar Crest staff and residents in impacted areas for COVID-19," Tanck said.
The Gazette was not immediately able to reach Cedar Crest officials for comment Thursday afternoon.
These are not the first cases of COVID-19 at Cedar Crest. On May 13, Cedar Crest announced one worker at its facility had tested positive for the disease.
The release Thursday indicates Cedar Crest will continue these practices to prevent and contain the spread of the virus:
- Follow emergency preparedness and infection prevention and control plans. These provide detailed instructions for staff on how to address and manage infectious disease outbreaks.
- Follow infection control practices and established protocols based on that training.
- Continue to implement the facility's infection control and surveillance program, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in health care settings and communities serving older adults.
- Communicate with public health officials to stay abreast of the latest developments about the coronavirus and monitor information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as well as those from federal agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CMS and the World Health Organization.
Cedar Crest has a range of senior living options, from independent living to skilled care, including assisted living and memory care.