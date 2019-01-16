190116_FIRE01
Smoke billows out of the Waste Management Recycle America-Janesville Recycling Center, 340 Black Bridge Road, on Tuesday in Janesville.

JANESVILLE

The cause of a fire that charred large piles of cardboard at a recycling center Tuesday is unknown and currently under investigation, according to a news release Wednesday from the Janesville Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the Waste Management Recycle America-Janesville Recycling Center, 340 Black Bridge Road, at about 3:33 p.m. Tuesday.

Employees were evacuated, and firefighters spent hours at the scene extinguishing the fire and removing smoldering cardboard, according to the release. There were no injuries.

More than 50 firefighters were called to the scene, where heavy bundles of cardboard blocked their access to the flames, the release states.

Multiple overhead sprinklers were activated and kept the fire under control while firefighters tried to get to the flames, The Gazette reported Tuesday.

A damage estimated was not available Wednesday.

