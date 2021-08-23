JANESVILLE
Ava Pennycook will be fighting the effects of COVID-19 for the rest of her life—and that’s fine by her.
The Gazette has been following Pennycook’s progress since last fall, when doctors confirmed she was a COVID-19 long-hauler, one of a small percentage of those infected whose symptoms persist for weeks or months, longer than it usually takes for the disease to run its course.
The 16-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25, 2020. Her symptoms never went away, but she was able to get through the school year, even with low energy, memory lapses and achy joints.
“It was scary, like not remembering things, having trouble at school, sitting in the wrong seat,” said Ava’s mother, Amy.
Ava’s grades suffered, and her mother worried for her mental health, although Ava said she was just frustrated.
So were her parents. Her father, Scott, recalled a neurologist telling them that medical science was still learning about long-haulers.
“He said, ‘I’m confident you’re going to get better. I just can’t tell you when,’” Scott recalled. “And that was the frustrating part. Nobody knew.”
Ava went through ups and downs through the school year.
“Christmas was bad. And New Year’s,” she recalled. She had little appetite and lost about 20 pounds from her slender frame.
She was able to join the cheerleading squad for spring football, although sometimes she ran out of energy and had to sit down.
When Parker High School went to virtual instruction, she would sometimes turn off her light and fall asleep. She had always been a good student, but her grades suffered.
Then a breakthrough diagnosis in April gave her a positive attitude and confidence going into her junior year.
Ava’s Mercyhealth pediatrician had referred her to an endocrinologist at University Hospital in Madison. The hormone specialist asked for blood tests before the appointment.
When the doctor saw the results, he called the Pennycooks. He told them to cancel her COVID-19 vaccination, which was scheduled for that day, and said he wanted Ava in his office within the hour.
Ava had no cortisol in her blood. The hormone, produced in the adrenal glands, helps the body deal with stress. Doctors believe COVID-19 damaged Ava’s glands, leading to the cortisol deficiency, a rare autoimmune condition called Addison’s disease.
An injury or infection can trigger an “addisonian crisis,” which can be life-threatening.
Ava was put on cortisol pills right away. She takes them three times a day and will have to do so for the rest of her life. She also takes fludrocortisone twice a day to replace corticosteroids the adrenal glands normally produce.
The drugs had an almost immediate effect.
“I felt more energized. I started eating,” she said.
She had lost muscle in her arms. Now, she grins as she raises an arm and pats her biceps.
Doctors can’t say for sure that COVID-19 caused the onset of Ava’s Addison’s disease, but there are two ways to get the condition: through a genetic deficiency or an infection. There is no history of autoimmune problems in the Pennycook family.
Ava has been battling the COVID-19 infection, and the virus is known to trigger autoimmune conditions.
She carries cortisol pills in a tiny canister on her keychain for emergencies, and her parents learned to give cortisol injections in case her condition gets really bad. She wears a medical alert bracelet, and her friends all know to call 911 if she starts acting odd or passes out.
Ava also was diagnosed with celiac disease, another autoimmune disease that prevents absorption of nutrients and can damage the intestines if the person eats gluten, a common component in bread and many other foods.
Ava said she has no problem being gluten-free the rest of her life. She even prefers gluten-free pasta. She does have to be careful when hitting fast-food joints with friends.
Most fast food has gluten, she said, but Culver’s has a gluten-free bun, and Chipotle’s menu is free of gluten.
Ava’s doctors were satisfied enough with her progress that they allowed her to get the COVID-19 vaccine in July. The vaccine’s effects were minimal for her: a sore arm and one day when she was very tired.
Ava still suffers two typical long-haul COVID-19 symptoms occasionally, chest pains and shortness of breath.
“It’s been quite the long journey, but she’s finally starting to get back on track,” Amy said.
Ava practices with the cheerleading squad and is taking a tumbling class. She is talking about returning to All Star Cheer, a competitive traveling cheer team.
Ava is philosophical about having to take pills to live: “It sucks, but if you gotta do it, you gotta do it.”
Her eyes light up when she talks about taking on the challenge of Advanced Placement classes.
“I’m going to get on the high honor roll this year,” she said.