JANESVILLE

A residential fire killed a cat and displaced a mother and son late Monday night, according to Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy.

Firefighters responded at 10:50 p.m. to a single family home at 121 S. Academy St. Fire and smoke were visible upon arrival and originated in the living room area, according to Murphy.

Both occupants were able to exit the building. The mother was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two pets were in the house when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to rescue one of the pets, the other, a cat, perished.

Fire damaged is estimated at $55,000 and Red Cross is assisting the family, according to Murphy.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.