CLINTON

The Friends of Carver-Roehl Park invite residents to the 18th annual Fall Fest at the park, located 14 miles east of Janesville, on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The event, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will feature the dedication of a tree-identification course.

Funded by Kohl’s of Delavan through its Associates in Action program, the course will be dedicated at noon.

At 12:30 p.m., festivalgoers may join Jim Hessenauer of the Rock County Parks Department, who will lead a guided hike on park trails past limestone cliffs and a variety of plant life.

At 1 p.m., Fellow Mortals will present a program on injured and orphaned animals cared for by the Lake Geneva nonprofit organization.

The festival also will offer:

Free horse-drawn carriage rides, featuring Tammy Hennager, who will drive her team of Percherons, and Jim Hunkins of H and H Carriage, Brodhead.

Music by Brook Nunn.

A food stand serving brats and hot dogs. Homemade items will be available at the bake sale table.

A handmade quilt raffle. This year’s 58 x 75-inch quilt is called “Fall Frolic” and was made by a member of the friends group. Tickets are available at Clinton Town Bank, where the quilt currently is on display, or from members of the Friends of Carver-Roehl Park.

Raffle tickets for a pair of kayaks and a $200 Country Pride Meats gift card.

A cookbook featuring hundreds of favorite family recipes of the Friends of Carver-Roehl Park. The cookbooks will sell for $10 each, the price of the book in 2005 when it was first printed.

Festivalgoers are asked to bring donations of nonperishable food items for the Clinton Food Pantry.

The festival is the friends group's only fundraiser, and all money will be used for continued improvements in the park.

The park is a half-mile north of Creek Road on Carvers Rock Road.