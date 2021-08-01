JANESVILLE
For many families, the Rock County 4-H Fair’s livestock barns and the carnival rides and midway—the basic elements of a fair itself—proved the main draws as the fair returned last week after a COVID-19 pandemic-driven hiatus in 2020.
On Friday, the fair drew in 18,031 people, the fair’s business office reported Sunday. That was the biggest single-day headcount at the gates for any fair in the past five years.
And it looked by Sunday afternoon that a strong turnout for the rodeo and bull-riding show would cap off overall fair attendance this year at 65,000 or 70,000. That’s roughly on pace with fair attendance in 2018 and 2019, the most recent year the fair was held.
That was despite a slow start in attendance amid sweltering weather and a thunderstorm threat in the first part of fair week.
Rock County 4-H Fair Board President Ryan George said “the weather turned at just the right time for us.”
Along with breezy, mid-70s weather Friday, most of Saturday and Sunday came sizable crowds like Friday’s and the 11,000 who attended Saturday.
In 2013, 30,000 people turned out to the fair the day that chart-topping country music band Florida-Georgia Line played the fair’s main stage. The crowds were heavy enough inside and outside the fairgrounds that some there to see the popular country band collapsed the fair’s chain link fences.
On Friday night this year, major up-and-coming country music act Runaway June strutted with loud guitars and an electrified violin on the main stage. But that show practically played second fiddle as throngs clogged lines to wait for rides, games and food at the fair’s carnival.
The 18,000 people at the fair Friday was comparable to one fair day in the early 1990s when about 20,000 turned out to watch rising country superstar Garth Brooks perform “Friends in Low Places” and run around like a cowboy acrobat on the main stage.
At one point last Friday, the line for the Tilt-A-Whirl ride wrapped around the platform twice.
“After a year off the fair, it was clear people were obviously ready for something to do,” George said. “And they chose the Rock County fair’s carnival as the thing to do. You often assume it’ll be the big music acts at night that draw the crowds, but this year it was the actual carnival that was the main attraction.”
This year was George’s first at the helm during a fair. Last year would have been had the fair not been canceled. George said the fair board last fall was “conservative” while booking musical acts. He said even as the fair board was planning to host the fair this summer, it was difficult to predict how pandemic conditions would play out while the board was in its planning stages last fall.
George said a conservative approach to booking acts helped the fair save money in a year when paid attendance was as strong as—and even outperformed—other recent years.
That brought a financial windfall to the nonprofit fair after a 2020 that featured a canceled fair and no revenue.
“The blend (of less entertainment expenses and strong attendance) has made this year a financially successful fair,” George said.
On Sunday afternoon, as the carnival and the fair itself were winding down and as 4-H entrants departed the fairgrounds in a long traffic jam of pickup trucks hauling livestock trailers out the gates and onto North Randall Avenue, the fair’s grandstand was packed to near capacity.
As a bustling Sunday crowd moved around the carnival’s concourse, one woman walked past, double-fisting corn dogs—three in each hand. A granddad showed his granddaughter a 1941 Allis Chalmers tractor that sat silent under a partly sunny sky as carnival rides spun in the background. A breeze ruffled the roofs of vendor tents and a big, American flag flying high in the middle of the fairgrounds.
Back at the grandstand, a plowed dirt arena awaited as rodeo cowboys in Stetson hats, checkered shirts and tight Wrangler jeans hitched their belts and paced behind the bullpens, waiting in front of an overflow crowd for the 4 p.m. start of the fair’s entertainment grand finale: The Big League Bull Riders rodeo.
As uncertainty this year tempered the fair’s choices for booking live music, it also tempered the number of youth 4-H members who signed up to compete in livestock showing.
George said the fair saw a relative falling off of participation in animal showing. He said the livestock barns were far from barren, but this year served as a low-water mark for youth entries in many livestock categories.
Beef, George said, was one exception. He said the fair got “back on top” this year in both the number and quality of entries for steers and beef cattle.
The 4-H youth who raised the grand champion beef cow this year had first shown the animal when it was a calf during the 2019 Rock County Fair. Two years later, the same boy emerged a few years older, but with the same beef cow—except that by last week, the cow was full grown.
George said when that champion beef cow went to auction at the meat animal sale Friday, he could see the 4-H boy who raised the cow struck by the significance of the fair’s return, his years of work in the 4-H’s beef program and the finality of the meat auction.
“That’s a second- or third-year 4-H member who got that experience. Through it all—the year off a fair because of the pandemic, and now, he (the 4-H member) is a couple years older than when he started with beef, I think it all kind of hit him. He was about to finish a project he’d started and kept up with for a couple of years through a very difficult time. That was really a rewarding, positive thing to see,” George said.