JANESVILLE

The Rock County Council on Aging will offer free CarFit safety checks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Fire Station No. 5, 1414 Newport Ave.

The checks are part of a safety program to encourage safer driving habits among older drivers.

Mobility management volunteers will check the driver’s ability to reach the gas and brake pedals, position of the driver’s seat and mirrors, the distance for safe airbag deployment and other safety issues.

An occupational therapist will give tips on healthy driving habits.

Safety checks last about 20 minutes and are available by appointment. Limited appointments are available.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Jennifer McIlhone at 608-757-5408 or visit car-fit.org.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.