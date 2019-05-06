JANESVILLE

The Rock County Council on Aging will offer free CarFit safety checks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Fire Station No. 5, 1414 Newport Ave.

The checks are part of a safety program to encourage safer driving habits among older drivers.

Mobility management volunteers will check the driver’s ability to reach the gas and brake pedals, position of the driver’s seat and mirrors, the distance for safe airbag deployment and other safety issues.

An occupational therapist will give tips on healthy driving habits.

Safety checks last about 20 minutes and are available by appointment. Limited appointments are available.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Jennifer McIlhone at 608-757-5408 or visit car-fit.org.