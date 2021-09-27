A 77-year-old driver crashed into the side of an apartment complex in Milton on Saturday morning.
According to the Milton Police Department, the woman drove to the Parkview Terrace Apartments to pick up a friend just before 7 a.m. As the driver began to leave the complex, she accidentally pressed the gas pedal, causing her to accelerate and jump the curb.
Despite narrowly missing one building, the driver slammed into the living room of an apartment belonging to a man who was asleep at the time. He was uninjured, according to the police report.
Ronnee Belk, who lives in another building at Parkview Terrace, described hearing a booming sound before learning of the crash.
“I assumed somebody ran into somebody on Madison Avenue because that is busy all the time,” she said.
It wasn’t until she looked out her window and saw emergency vehicles arriving on the scene that she discovered the damage to the building.
According to the police report, the only injuries sustained in the crash were bruises to the passenger where she was constricted by her seat belt. No further action is to be taken by the police.
On Monday, the section of the apartment building struck by the vehicle was boarded up. The owner and manager of the complex declined to comment.
