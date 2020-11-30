DELAVAN
Delavan police and fire officials on Saturday afternoon responded to a car crash at a power station that the police chief said cut power to some residents for a short time.
In an email to The Gazette, Fire Chief Tim O'Neill said authorities responded at about 12:10 p.m. Saturday to a power station near Sixth and Wisconsin streets.
They extricated a man from the vehicle, but Police Chief Jim Hansen said the 30-year-old Delavan man did not suffer serious injuries.
He said police are still investigating if the crash was intentional or not.
Hansen was not sure how long power was out, but he said it was restored fairly quickly.