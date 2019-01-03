JANESVILLE
A residential fire displaced four people early this morning at 206 McKinley St. on Janesville’s west side, according to Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp.
First responders arrived about 12:41 a.m. Thursday and doused the fire within 30 minutes of arrival. Firefighters determined an unattended candle left in the bedroom caused the fire, according to Bomkamp.
About $40,000 in damages to the building and its contents was reported. Three adults and a child were displaced and stayed with family overnight, according to Bomkamp.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse