Candidates run unopposed for Janesville, Edgerton school boards

GAZETTE STAFF
Jan 4, 2023

Three incumbents on the Janesville School Board are running unopposed to keep their seats in the April 4 election.

Board members Karl Dommershausen, Lisa Hurda and Kevin Murray filed candidacy declaration papers ahead of Tuesday's deadline to file such paperwork.

Three incumbents – Brandon Ferrell, Jeremiah Johnson and Leia Maves – are running unopposed for three Edgerton School Board seats.