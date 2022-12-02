top story Candidates can circulate papers for Janesville, area spring races By GAZETTE STAFF Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Prospective candidates could circulating nomination papers on Thursday for April 4 local judicial, municipal, and school board elections.There are no Rock County Board seats up for re-election in April.Primaries will be Feb. 21 as necessary.Nomination paperwork could be taken out at municipal and school district offices beginning Thursday, Dec. 1. Template documents are available at elections.wi.gov by clicking the “Candidates” tab.Paperwork must be filed with each municipality or school district office by 5 p.m on Tuesday, Jan. 3.A rundown of the seats opening up in local spring races:Janesville City Council: Four at-large seats currently held by Dave Marshick, Michael Jackson, Douglas Marklein and Heather Miller;Janesville School Board: Three seats currently held by Kevin Murray, Lisa Hurda and Karl Dommerhausen;Rock County judges: Circuit Judges Ashley J. Morse in Branch 4 and John M. Wood in Branch 6;Multi-jurisdictional judge: Serves the towns of Milton, Harmony and Lima, currently held by Mark Schultz;Milton mayor: Mayor Anissa Welch;Milton City Council: Three at-large seats currently held by Larry Laehn, Teresa Rusch and Bill Wilson;Milton School Board: Two seats currently held by Shelly Crull Hanke and Michael Hoffman.Edgerton School Board: Three seats currently held by Brandon Ferrell, Jeremiah Johnson and Leia MavesBeloit School Board: Two seats currently held by Aimee Leavy and J’Juan Winfield;Beloit City Council: Three seats currently held by Clinton Anderson, Nancy Forbeck and Sherry Blakeley;Beloit Turner School Board: Two seats currently held byNorm Jacobs and John Pelock;Clinton School Board: Three seats currently held by Gary Gilbank, Sheri Mullooly and Ronald Schut;Parkview School Board: Two seats currently held by Tina Suiter-Meyers and Amanda Vogt. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags File Primary Election Papers Candidate Rock County Janesville Milton Edgerton Evansville Harmony Lima Mayor Anissa Welch Recommended for you Trending Now Spray-painted rental home on busy Janesville street throws spotlight on local affordable housing crisis After pandemic pause, Janesville veterans joined in 2022 Badger Honor Flights Navy recruiter charged with enticement, sexual assault of Janesville teen girls Wisconsin parade crash case an issue in Supreme Court race Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public Record for Dec. 2, 2022 Public Record Nov. 30, 2022 Public record for Nov. 28, 2022 Public record for Nov. 22, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 21, 2022 Public record for Nov. 18, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 17, 2022 Public record Nov. 16, 2022 Public record for Nov. 15, 2022 Public record for Nov. 14, 2022