JANESVILLE
The Janesville League of Women Voters will hold two virtual forums for Janesville School Board and Janesville City Council candidates running in the April 6 election.
The school board forum will be Friday, March 5, and the city council forum will be Friday, March 12. Both events run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Six candidates are vying for three seats on the school board, while six candidates are running for four seats on the council.
JATV Media will broadcast the forums live on JATV Channel 994 on Charter Cable. A live stream will also be available at youtube.com/user/JATVMedia.
Residents are invited to submit questions for candidates before March 1. Questions can be submitted online at tinyurl.com/vekrp35n or mailed to LWV of Janesville, P.O. Box 8064, Janesville, WI 53547.
Forward Janesville, JATV Media and the Diversity Action Team of Rock County are co-sponsoring the event.