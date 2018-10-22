JANESVILLE
A candidates forum in the Rock County Clerk race scheduled for Monday night will feature only one of the candidates.
Incumbent Jacki Gackstatter raised questions about the impartiality of the forum and said a family health matter also kept her from attending.
Gackstatter, a Democrat, faces a challenge from a worker in her office, Chelo Dassow, in the Nov. 6 elections.
Dassow, who is running without party affiliation, is married to Adam Dassow, president of the Rock County Bar Association. The association organized the forum.
Adam Dassow said he was aware of the conflict of interests, so he stayed out of the association’s decisions regarding the forum. He did, however, send out the forum’s original announcement Oct. 16.
Attorney Tim Lindau was to moderate the forum, also referred to as a debate in the announcement.
A follow-up announcement was signed by the association’s vice president, Bryan Whitehead.
“This is not the time for the president of the bar to call a forum, when his wife is a candidate,” Gackstatter said. “It may be above board, but it just doesn’t look right.”
Dassow said the candidates were to receive questions in advance. Bar members were to submit their questions to Whitehead.
Gackstatter said she checked with her predecessor, Eldred Mielke, who served from 1997 to 2015, and he said the bar had never held a clerk of courts candidate forum.
Gackstatter took over for Mielke. This is her first attempt at re-election.
But Dassow said Mielke never faced opposition after his initial victory.
The bar association has hosted forums for judicial candidates, and it does not endorse candidates, Dassow noted.
Attorneys are daily users of the clerk of courts services, and Gackstatter said she has respect for the bar, but, “I appreciate the invitation, but I am politely declining.”
Gackstatter said she was told the event would be a meet-and-greet followed by questions, and she assumed it would feature other local candidates. She intended on attending, but after learning it would be just her and Chelo Dassow, she had second thoughts.
Dassow said the original idea came from association member Bryan Whitehead when Dassow was the group’s vice president.
"Adam has been very hands-off," Whitehead said of Dassow's participation in the process.
Whitehead said he got the idea when hearing from family members who wondered whom to vote for.
Most people would have a hard time describing what the clerk of courts office does, so he wanted to educate the public about it, Whitehead said.
"We wanted both candidates the opportunity to kind of educate the public, to say who we are, this is what the clerk of courts office does and this is my vision for leading the clerk of courts forward," Whitehead said.
"The bar association, to be clear, doesn’t have dog in this fight, in that the bar association is not endorsing any candidate," Whitehead said.
Chelo Dassow was expected to be available for questions at the event.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse