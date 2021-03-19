MADISON
A longtime Boy Scout Camp near Janesville will be sold to help settle national lawsuit regarding sexual abuse against the Boy Scouts of America.
The Glacier’s Edge Council Executive Board posted the news on its Facebook page this week, saying councils across the country were required to contribute to a compensation fund for victims of abuse, and the sale of Camp Indian Trails, located northwest of Janesville, would help fund the local contribution.
The 173-acre camp is on North River Road and includes Rock River frontage and a pond. Plans are to keep it open until sold.
The amount of the local contribution was based on formula, “including but not limited to, the number of victims in the area, available assets, and when the suspected allegations occurred,” the letter states.
The local contribution is estimated at $580,000 and will need to be paid by August, but the final amount won’t be known until terms of the lawsuit are completed, the letter states.
The Glacier’s Edge Council doesn’t have cash on hand to cover that amount, and its endowment fund is restricted and can’t be used for this purpose, according to the letter.
Selling the council’s service center would not produce enough money, and it were sold, the council would have to lease office space, the letter states.
Camp Indian Trails has been appraised at $750,000 to $1,200,000, the letter states. Proceeds would also be used to pay off a line of credit attached to the property.
“This decision was not taken lightly, but the GEC Board has approved the motion to sell Camp Indian Trails to fund the required contribution,” the letter states.
The Glaciers Edge Council comprises parts of south-central Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
A $650,000 improvement project was started at the camp about five years ago, with most of the cost borne by two anonymous donors, according to previous news stories.
This story will be updated.