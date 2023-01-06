TOWN OF JANESVILLE—It might still be one of the Rock County park system’s best-kept secrets, but a former Boy Scout camp north of Janesville the county took ownership of last year does, in fact, have daily users.
At midday on Thursday, the ground at the former Camp Indian Trails was covered in a thin coat of snow that had fallen overnight. That gave evidence of recent activity at the park that the county has renamed Rock River Heritage County Park.
In the heart of the 180-acre former scout camp, recent footprints marked the snow on the wood planks of a footbridge that spans a ravine beyond an earthen dyke built above a 4-acre pond.
The footprints left by a man and a dog ran alongside smaller prints left earlier in the day by a raccoon. Added to that activity was a local hobbyist plying one of the former wooded campsites with a metal detector and a handful of people out for a winter afternoon drive through the hilly riverfront site.
Rock County Public Parks Director John Traynor said the wooded former camp along the Rock River has seen a steady stream of photographers, walkers, bicyclists and lunchtime sightseers along Sunny Shade Road. That’s the park’s main road the county paved last year as part of $650,000 in upgrades that still are rolling out on the grounds.
And while the county is still taking stock of future usage prospects for its newest park, Heritage Park has since this fall been fully open to the public.
County crews and volunteers continue to clean up brush along trails and are removing some of the aging wood-frame lodges, bunkhouses and pit toilets from the park’s days as a year-round scout camp.
This year, Traynor said, crews and volunteers plan to build a playground somewhere in the heart of the park and to erect a possible memorial from a private fundraising effort.
As the county grooms Heritage Park for future use, its likely centerpiece will be Allen Dining Hall—a large, open-concept hall with a kitchen, walk-in freezer and fireplace.
Allen Hall, for years Camp Indian Trails’ main cafeteria, is not yet open to the public. But Traynor said the county intends in the future to lease the hall and some of the other outdoor areas for corporate day retreats, family reunions, and other celebrations and gatherings.
“I think (Allen Hall) would be a huge attraction at some point for somebody who would like to get married out there, have it as a reception hall for something like that,” Traynor said.
The 40-year-old Allen Hall had a newer roof put on by the Boy Scouts. It can accommodate groups of “300 or 350 people,” Traynor said, but he said the structure needs an exterior facelift before the county will reopen it.
“The windows and doors need some attention; it needs some tuck-pointing and some other things,” Traynor said. “We want it to be something respectable if somebody’s going to pay to rent it. Will it be an absolutely immaculate thing? No, but it’s something that we want to look nice.”
The county bought Camp Indian Trails last year in what Traynor called a “once-in-a-lifetime chance” to acquire a large-acreage park with existing amenities.
In 2021, after 75 years of the park operating as a scout camp, the Glacier’s Edge Council, a southern Wisconsin chapter of the Boy Scouts of America, put it up for sale.
That move was aimed at freeing assets as the Boy Scouts’ national organization paid monetary reparations to settle a national lawsuit over thousands of sex abuse cases.
Last year, among other projects, county crews filled in an aging swimming pool that the Boy Scouts said had leaked and needed expensive fixes.
Traynor said the county aims to maintain Glass Lake, a humanmade 4-acre pond near Allen Hall that the Boy Scouts built in 2017 to trap rainwater. It created a 30-foot-deep pool for fishing, swimming and paddling. But he said the pond, which has a clay-lined bottom, is now only about half-full of water. A consultant is working with the county to learn why it doesn’t seem to stay filled.
For now, the county isn’t relaunching the park as an overnight camp as it had been used for decades. Scouts stayed both in bunkhouses and primitive tent sites still scattered throughout the wooded lands.
Running a campground would require at least one county staff member, probably more, to be on site at all times to monitor activity and maintain the grounds, Traynor said.
Traynor said the county’s parks overall have seen a continued uptick in use since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. His small staff is working to just keep up with what has been a growing load of maintenance projects tied to increased foot traffic at the parks.
“We’re operating 22 county parks with five full-time staff. We’ve got enough stuff we’re trying to keep the wheels turning on,” Traynor said.
On Thursday, town of Janesville resident Mike Lisak was using a metal detector to scour a former Scout tent camping site near the park’s east entrance.
Lisak said he has found some old coins in the ground at the park.
He said one part of the park is littered with rifle bullet casings he said are marked as “blanks” with U.S. military information that he has traced back to the 1940s.
He said he has also found remnants of military-issued tuna and fruit cans cast in tin and painted olive drab.
Lisak said former Scout volunteers told him that the U.S. Army or National Guard at one time had held some training operations at the wooded park, or as he called them, “war games.”
Lisak said he supports the county’s move to buy the property, even if it takes crews a while to upgrade it as a county park. He said he has seen other former Boy Scout camps around Wisconsin close and be sold into private ownership.
“If some private guy would have bought this land, it’d have been too bad. Either they’d develop it or they’d never let anybody come in here,” Lisak said. “So I’m glad the county bought it for public use. You can’t ever lose buying land.”