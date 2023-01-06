TOWN OF JANESVILLE—It might still be one of the Rock County park system’s best-kept secrets, but a former Boy Scout camp north of Janesville the county took ownership of last year does, in fact, have daily users.

At midday on Thursday, the ground at the former Camp Indian Trails was covered in a thin coat of snow that had fallen overnight. That gave evidence of recent activity at the park that the county has renamed Rock River Heritage County Park.

JVG_230106_PARK02.jpg
Buy Now

An aerial view of Rock River Heritage Park, a 178-acre property located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River just off North River Road. Rock County Parks purchased Camp Indian Trails from the Boy Scouts of America in February of 2022. During its time as a boy scout camp the site was developed to include trails, campsites, lodges and cabins, a humanmade lake, and many other amenities.
JVG_230106_PARK04.jpg
Buy Now

The space formerly know as Allen Dining Hall is the largest building on the 178-acre Rock River Heritage Park, located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River just off North River Road. Rock County Parks purchased Camp Indian Trails from the Boy Scouts of America in February of 2022. During its time as a boy scout camp the site was developed to include trails, campsites, lodges and cabins, a man-made lake, and many other amenities,
JVG_230106_PARK07.jpg
Buy Now

Remnants of the old Boy Scouts of America sign show from the backside the entrance to Rock River Heritage Park, a 178-acre property located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River just off North River Road. Rock County Parks purchased Camp Indian Trails from the Boy Scouts of America in February of 2022. During its time as a boy scout camp the site was developed to include trails, campsites, lodges and cabins, a man-made lake, and many other amenities,
JVG_230106_PARK01.jpg
Buy Now

An aerial view of Rock River Heritage Park, a 178-acre property located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River just off North River Road. Rock County Parks purchased Camp Indian Trails from the Boy Scouts of America in February of 2022. During its time as a boy scout camp the site was developed to include trails, campsites, lodges and cabins, a man-made lake, and many other amenities.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you