JANESVILLE

Members of the Leadership Development Academy of Rock County want to hear from Rock County veterans.

The academy is partnering with VetsRoll to honor and preserve their stories.

Drywater Productions, a video production company from Janesville, will record interviews with vets during assigned times on the last two Saturdays of February.

“We want to have these stories so future generations will learn how this country became what it is,” said Joann Nupnau of the leadership development academy.

Drywater Productions will turn the interviews into a video, which will premiere at a fundraiser for VetsRoll on May 5 in Beloit.

Money from the fundraiser will support VetsRoll trips and veteran mental health.

Nupnau has volunteered on six VetsRoll trips, which honor the most senior veterans by taking them on free, four-day trips to Washington, D.C.

Nupnau said she volunteers as “a way of saying thank you for everything the veterans have done for us and our country.”

If veterans do not want to be videotaped, she encouraged family members to hear their stories so they will not be lost.

“Take the time and sit with them,” Nupnau said.

Erin Goepfert of the Leadership Development Academy called the project time sensitive.

“Our vets won’t be around forever,” she said. “We want to save their stories for future generations so young people are aware of the impact the military has.”

All vets will be asked similar questions during the interviews.

Videotaped stories will be preserved in the archives of the Rock County Historical Society and will be available for school districts and the community as learning tools, Goepfert said.

A team of six leadership academy participants is working on the project. In addition to Goepfert and Nupnau, they are Jacob Carter, Daniel Jackson, Katie Lange and Becky Veium.

A Facebook group for the project, called “Through the Eyes of Rock County Veterans,” is open to anyone who wants to see updates about the interviews.

The Leadership Development Academy of Rock County inspires leaders to build and strengthen the community, according to the academy’s website.