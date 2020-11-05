JANESVILLE
Dozens of people walked along downtown streets in short-sleeved shirts and shorts Thursday, passing by large, light-up snowflakes installed atop light posts on Main Street for the holidays.
Temperatures this week have been unseasonably high and will continue to be throughout the weekend.
But Monday night, southern Wisconsin is in for a "reality check," said Paul Collar, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Sullivan.
This week's high temperatures have skirted around record highs, according to weather data kept by The Gazette since 1948.
Thursday's high temperature hit 72 degrees, one degree higher than the 71-degree record for Nov. 5.
Wednesday's high also reached 72 degrees, just missing the Nov. 4 record high of 73 degrees.
Forecasts show Monday's high temperature could hit a record of 74 before sinking back to normal later that evening.
The balmy start to November was caused, essentially, by chance, Collar said.
A well-positioned jet stream is sending warm air north, he said.
"We are in the right spot," Collar said.
A cold front is expected to approach Monday night, bringing an end to the mild stretch, and a low-pressure system likely will bring precipitation that night, Collar said.
In the meantime, local restaurant owners such as Matt Kealy are soaking up the benefits of the warm weather.
High temperatures have attracted reservations for patio seating at Kealy's Drafthouse restaurant and bar this week.
"We never anticipated a week like this in November," Kealy said.
Health professionals recommend keeping small gatherings outdoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 pandemic has financially crushed businesses, particularly bars and restaurants, where people are likely to gather in close quarters and potentially spread the novel coronavirus.
Kealy said he will continue to serve people outside as long as they ask for it.
Drafthouse has a patio with three outdoor heaters, and Kealy has ordered an additional heater, which is on back order, he said.
There are no indications yet that this winter will be any warmer or colder than normal, Collar said.
"We are trending more toward normal conditions," he said.